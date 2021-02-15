For those who miss celebrating Shabbat together, Central Reform Congregation is offering an opportunity to do so virtually — while also sharing the same foods.
On Friday, Feb. 19, the Reform synagogue is hosting Shabbat Kulanu (all of us), which will feature a Shabbat service over Zoom, after which attendees will be separated into breakout rooms aimed at particular communities.
Attendees can also order food for the dinner. Welcome Neighbor STL, a group that helps immigrants and refugees in St. Louis, is offering a Syrian appetizer platter featuring mannakeesh, falafel, yalangi, hummus and kibbeh. You can order the platter here.
Then pick up the food from STL Foodworks (408 N Sarah St.) from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
The bakery Artocopus is also offering savory and sweet challah and babka. You can view the menu options here and order by emailing artocopusbread@gmail.com
The bakery requests that you order by Feb. 16 and will deliver items to you.
The breakout rooms available are: Dinner with the President; Tikkun Olam Friends; New Members; LGBTQ Chavurah; Conversion Circle; Nest Friends; Elementary School Families; B'nai Mitzvah Families; and Teen Room
The event begins at 6 p.m. To register and obtain the Zoom link, click here.
For all the information, visit: https://www.centralreform.org/events/shabbat-kulanu-2/