Volunteer notaries at Central Reform Congregation and Congregation Shaare Emeth will mask up once again to welcome anyone, free of charge, who needs their Missouri ballot notarized in advance of the Nov. 3 election. Notarization is required for most ballots if a voter is under the age of 65.
CRC will operate its drive-through location at 5020 Waterman Blvd. on Oct. 4, Oct. 11 and Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. on each of those Sundays. Additional opportunities are being offered across the street from CRC, at the Unitarian Church Parking lot, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays during the month of October. For more information, go to centralreform.org.
Shaare Emeth will have volunteer notaries at the temple at 11645 Ladue Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Oct. 4, Oct. 7, Oct. 9, Oct 11, Oct. 15, Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 and from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13. For more information, go to sestl.org.
Those taking advantage of this service need to wear a mask and bring their completed ballot unsealed but in its designated return envelope, along with a pen and photo identification.