The National Council of Jewish Women in St. Louis (NCJWSTL) invites the community to attend NCJWSTL’s Grape Escape: The Ultimate Wine & Food Tasting, a virtual fundraiser to benefit NCJWSTL’s mission to advance social and economic justice for all women, children, and families.
The Grape Escape, which will take place on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, will feature an exquisite four-course tasting menu paired with exclusive and rare wines from a woman-owned wine company, Bottled Up Chefs. Local wine experts, London Campbell DeMare and Vickie Bower, will guide attendees through a virtual wine experience. And special music guest, Kim Portnoy, will wow the crowd with his musical talents.
Food and wine will be delivered to participants in the St. Louis metro area.
With multiple opportunities to participate, guests not only will have a delectable virtual escape, but their participation also directly helps those in our community. Proceeds from NCJWSTL’s “Grape Escape: The Ultimate Wine & Food Tasting” benefit NCJWSTL’s programs, supporting women, children, and families in St. Louis and beyond.
“We know small social circles are looking for creative ways to interact and try something new – NCJWSTL’s Grape Escape is a great way to have fun while helping others in our community. Funds raised will directly benefit women, children and families in the St. Louis area,” said Ellen Alper, CEO of NCJWSTL.
Tickets are limited and start at $100. To learn more and register, visit: https://bit.ly/NCJWSTLGrapeEscape. Registration must be completed by April 3.
The event’s presenting sponsor is the St. Louis – Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council. Additional sponsors include: Acropolis Investment Management; Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No. 36; Susan Block, Amy Johnson, Allison Lee, and Debra Schuster of Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal; Moneta Group; Berger Memorial Chapel; Sheila Greenbaum at Capes Sokol; Duneman Demolition, Inc.; Freddy’s Steakburgers; Gallant Dental Group; Craig Burfield and Lynnsie Kantor, Realtors, Burfield Kantor Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alliance Real Estate; Suzanne Hough; Jewish Federation of St. Louis; Parc Provence; Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel, Rubin Brown, Marilyn and Gary Ratkin, and Rick & Cathy Salus.
Interested in supporting this event through sponsorships? Contact Jessa Glick, Director of Development & Marketing at jglick@ncjwstl.org or 314- 993-5181
For questions or to register over the phone, call 314-993-5181.