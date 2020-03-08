Exhibit to feature art from man who captured Eichmann

In 1960, when Mossad agent Peter Zvi Malkin led a team to capture Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, Malkin’s cover was as a tourist. As part of the cover, Malkin brought his own pastels, colored pencils, dry watercolors and oils. He also carried a South American guidebook. They would come in handy during the 10 days he was awaiting exfiltration from Argentina. He covered the pages of the guidebook with drawings.
“The Argentina Journal,” an exhibit opening March 18 at the Kaplan Feldman Complex, are prints taken from that guidebook. They are Malkin’s expression of memories and feelings of his recollections of the Holocaust, the murder of his family members and of his capture of Eichmann.
Malkin’s role in the capture would remain secret for 31 years. But when the truth was revealed Malkin became known in books and movies as “The Man Who Captured Eichmann.” By then, Malkin was a well-known artist. His images created during the capture have been shown around the world.
“Malkin’s memoir was titled, ‘Eichmann in My Hands,’ ” St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center Curator Dan Reich said. “It is ironic and impressive that the same handheld the pencils, brushes, and tools that created these powerful artistic images.”
The portfolio of these graphic images was generously donated to the Holocaust Museum by Michael and Carol Staenberg.
There will be an opening reception for the exhibit at 6:30 p.m. on March 18 with brief remarks by Reich and Webster University professor Warren Rosenblum. The show will remain on exhibit through April 29.
For more information, contact Jean Cavender at 314-442-3715 or JCavender@HMLCSTL.org.