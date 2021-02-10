Join the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and its Millstone Institute for a series of workshops guided by nationally known leadership coach Nanette Fridman, focused on improving organizational capacity.
The series for professional leadership and board members will focus on strategies for organizations to increase collaboration, communication, fundraising and engagement. The workshops are offered in response to the findings of Federation’s recent needs assessment of Jewish community-wide organizational capacity.
The Feb. 24 session, “The Collaboration Continuum,” will ask the question, is your nonprofit thinking about collaborating? Explore the range of collaborative options that exist, from strategic alliances to mergers and everything in between.
Learn how to assess readiness to collaborate and how to evaluate potential partners.
The March 17 talk, “Financial Resource Development: Making the Ask and Donor Stewardship,” will ask, are your staff, board, and development committee comfortable asking for philanthropic support?
Learn how to make the ask and practice role-playing both as a donor and a solicitor in this interactive session.
The April 7 talk, “Volunteer/Professional Relationships and Communication,” will ask, how can we foster productive communication and strong working relationships between volunteers and professionals? Discuss key elements of successful volunteer and professional partnerships. Participants will share challenges and brainstorm solutions.
All sessions will be held from noon to 1:15 pm.
Fridman is a strategist and coach for values-driven organizations and leaders. She is the president of Fridman Strategies, a consulting firm specializing in governance, fundraising, strategic planning, and leadership development. She also wrote “On Board: What Current and Aspiring Board Members Must Know About Nonprofits & Board Service and Holding the Gavel: What Nonprofit Board Chairs Need to Know.”
For more information, contact Nava Kantor at NKantor@JFedSTL.org.Register at JFedSTL.org/OrgCapacityWorkshops.