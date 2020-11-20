Federation’s security chief receives ADL Heartland award

Scott Biondo, director of community security for Jewish Federation of St. Louis, has been awarded the Anti-Defamation League Heartland 2020 Distinguished Service Award.
The award has recognized regional law enforcement representatives who distinguish themselves in the investigation and/or prosecution of hate or bias crime; in counterterrorism efforts; or in the protection of civil rights.
In 2020, Jewish community security has been added for consideration. ADL Heartland stated in a new release that it could find no more deserving honoree than Biondo, who was named to the Federation position in 2017.
Biondo had spent more than 30 years in security, running a full-service investigation agency and providing support to law firms; the insurance industry; and domestic and multi-national corporations.
According to ADL’s announcement, Biondo brought a level of integrity and professionalism at a crucial time for the regional Jewish community, developing a high level of respect and awareness.
“Security preparedness is something that many in congregational and day school life simply didn’t have the resources for or the attention to give to in the past,” the organization states.
The ADL will present the Distinguished Service Award Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m., virtually in advance of ADL’s National Concert Against Hate, which begins at 7 p.m.
To view the awards ceremony on Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/2IxsNfP. For information about the Concert Against Hate, visit https://bit.ly/2IIvomR. For general information, contact Karen Aroesty at karoesty@adl.org.