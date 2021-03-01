If you’re looking for some fun and games – and we do mean that literally – look no further than J Associates’ Fabulous Feud Live on Saturday, March 6. Those interested can enjoy the action from the comfort of home as contestants battle it out while having fun and fundraising for the Jewish Community Center.
In the same spirit as the popular television game show "Family Feud," Fabulous Feud Live features families from our community who will team up and square off against each other to play "The Feud." An interactive pregame event will begin at 6:45 p.m., followed by the main event at 7:30 p.m. Game show host for the evening is actor Ben Nordstrom, who has emceed and hosted several J Associates fundraising events.
Amy Bennett, vice president for development at J Associates, explains that this two-tier event will make the evening that much more fun. The pregame will take the form of a fast-paced trivia contest that everyone can play through their cell phones, with prizes awarded to the winners. The main event will follow as it six teams, with five members each, against one another. The six competing teams are:
- The Rosenkatters: Rachel and Andy Katzman, Andrea and Steven Rosenblum, Renee Sigel Hearst
- The Fab Five: Emilie Brockman, Stephanie and Andy Brown, Kim Heligman, Jennifer Wittner
- The Wallis Collective: Vicki Wallis Bott, Aileen Wallis, Barry Wallis, Corey Wallis, Marc Wallis
- The Word Warriors: Debbie and Craig Kaminer, Manne Palan, Ricki and Ben Tischler
- The Little Creek Gang: Lisa and Jimmy Deutsch, Susie and Jeff Horowitz, Jonathan Deutsch
- The Mama and the Papas: Brian Oberman, Marc Oberman, Merle and Marty Oberman, Greg Siwak
J Associates raise funds for many of the more than 250 J programs and services, including kosher meals delivered to homebound seniors, Adult Day Services, Theatre Unlimited (an adult theater for those with disabilities) and scholarships for children to attend the J Early Childhood Center; J Day Camps; and Camp Sabra.
Fabulous Feud Live is co-chaired by Carol B. Blinder and Wendy Gellman with assistance from J Associates President Debbie Lefton and Bennett.
Tickets may be purchased at jccstl.com/fabulousfeud or by contacting Beth Box, J annual fund manager, at 314-442-3109 or bbox@jccstl.org. Tickets are $50 for Main Event Pass or $125 for both a pregame and main event pass. Sponsorship opportunities also remain. Contact Beth Box for details.