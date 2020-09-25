Esther Miller Bais Yaakov, a local Jewish girls high school, will be hold its 19th annual John T. Glore Memorial Excellence in Education Golf Tournament on Oct. 21 at the Norman K. Probstein Golf Course in Forest Park. Glore was a general studies principal at Bais Yaakov.
The format for the outing is a four-person scramble. Teams of male or female golfers, as well as mixed gender teams, are welcome. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome. Individuals are also welcome and will be formed into foursomes.
The event will follow current county and state COVID-19 guidelines.
Registration and lunch begin at noon followed by a shotgun start at 12:30. At 6 p.m., there will be a barbecue dinner and prize distribution.
The cost is $150 for individual golfers or $50 for the barbecue dinner only (those who register by Oct. 1 receive an early bird price of $125 or $40, respectively), with a variety of additional sponsorship levels available. The proceeds from this event go directly to a scholarship fund.
Register or sponsor online at Excellenceineducationstl.com. For more information, call 314-863-9230 or email golf@embystl.com.