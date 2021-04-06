The family of James Colford "Cole" Gould, who was shot and killed during a St. Louis area robbery on Aug. 27, 2015, is increasing the reward being offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspects responsible for his death.
CrimeStoppers is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to the felony arrest of the suspects. In addition, James Gould's family is offering $50,000 for that same information .
In 2015, Gould, who was Jewish and lived in Creve Coeur, was in the 3600 block of Marine Avenue, near South Broadway, around 1 a.m. when he was involved in a struggle during a robbery with two unknown men. He was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries.
According to Fox2, police say that both of the suspects are Black males but only have a detailed description of one of the men. They say the suspect is about 21-years-old, 5-feet-6 and weighs about 150 lbs. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing dark pants, a black zippered jacket with stripes, and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.