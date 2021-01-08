Great Rivers Greenway is celebrating its 20th anniversary and seeking input to envision the next twenty years of connecting the region with greenways. While anyone is welcome to share ideas, the greenways are funded by sales tax revenue from St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County, so people who live and work in those three counties are especially encouraged to participate.
Over the last twenty years, civic engagement has guided the agency to build more than 128 miles of greenways that connect people to their jobs, schools, parks, rivers, neighborhoods, business districts, transit and more.
The Crown Center for Senior Living is located right along the Centennial Greenway. The residents love being able to access the Greenway and use it to explore the area while also building friendships.
The map below shows the progress throughout the region to date and some of the future possible routes. The agency updates their long term strategic plan every five years with community input.
“Your voices are central to bringing the greenways to life – these are your tax dollars at work,” said Dr. Bernard J. DuBray, Board President. “A vision this bold takes all of us – thank you to all our partners and community members for their collaboration.”
Tracked by electronic counters, visits to the greenways have risen 72% in 2020 as compared to 2019.
“We’ve heard time and again that the greenways are an important part of people’s quality of life and our region’s well-being overall,” said Susan Trautman, Chief Executive Officer. “That has been loud and clear in 2020 – more people than ever have turned to the greenways for fresh air, to stay active and connect to nature. These regional assets belong to everyone and we welcome your ideas to envision the next 20 years!”
The survey will remain open until January 15, 2021. To learn more, request a copy be mailed to you, take the survey by phone or learn about the history of Great Rivers Greenway, visit www.GreenwayPlan.org, call 314-436-7009 or email info@grgstl.org.