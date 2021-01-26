In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum will host a Facebook Live event with author Rebecca Erbelding, who will discuss her book, "Rescue Board: The United States War Refugee Board and the Holocaust." The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Erbelding is a historian at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. A Q&A will take place following Erbelding’s presentation.
Here is background on the topic of the book from the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum website:
In January 1944, President Franklin Roosevelt, responding to public and private pressure, created the War Refugee Board, a new government agency tasked with the rescue and relief of European Jews. The WRB’s young staff—almost all Treasury Department lawyers in their thirties—undertook extraordinary efforts to work through (and sometimes sidestep) bureaucracy to rescue Jews. They laundered money into Sweden, participated in ransom negotiations with Nazis, opened a refugee camp in upstate New York, sent rescuer Raoul Wallenberg to Budapest, helped 8,000 Jews escape to Palestine by boat, and approved $11 million in relief for Nazi-occupied Europe in the final year of the war. In doing so, they saved tens of thousands of lives.