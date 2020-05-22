More Information

Q&A

What has been the biggest surprise to you in this pandemic?

“We’ve known about this (virus) since late December and we’re still finding out new things about this disease every day, like the problems in children like Kawasaki disease, microvascular clotting. It causes heart attacks, strokes, respiratory problems. The wide variety of manifestations of the illness has been most surprising for something that often starts like a cold or pneumonia.”

—Dr. Michael Klevens, medical director for emergency services and associate chief medical information officer, St. Luke’s Hospital.