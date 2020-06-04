Congregation Shaare Emeth and 24 interfaith partners are planning an online discussion on “Taking White Supremacy to Court: The Charlottesville Case” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11.
The speakers will be Rabbi Andrea Goldstein of Shaare Emeth, attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Michael Bloch of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP and Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, a nonprofit organization that has filed a lawsuit that “seeks to hold accountable the neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other far-right extremists who conspired to orchestrate a weekend of violence in Charlottesville in August 2017, resulting in death and extensive injuries,” according to a news release. The lawsuit, which is set for trial this fall, “has the potential to bankrupt and dismantle the leaders and hate groups as the center of this movement,” according to IFA.
The speakers will give an overview of this landmark case and the fight against white supremacy, anti-Semitism, racism and other forms of hate.
For more information or to register for the online video discussion, visit https://bitly.com/IFAEvent611.
The event is co-sponsored by 24 interfaith partners, including Shaare Emeth, ADL Heartland, the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, Interfaith Partnership of Greater St. Louis, the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Jewish Federation’s Professional Society, Kol Rinah, Ma Tovu, NCJW St. Louis, Eden Theological Seminary, the Ethical Society of St. Louis, the St. Louis Rabbinic and Cantorial Association, Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School and United Hebrew Congregation, among others.