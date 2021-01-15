The J Associates are changing things up this year with Fabulous Feud Live – J Associates Edition. All are invited to attend the J Associates annual fundraiser, held virtually, on Saturday, March 6.
In the same spirit as the popular television game show “Family Feud,” Fabulous Feud Live features families from our community who will team up and square off against each other to play “The Feud.”
Enjoy from the comfort of home as contestants battle it out while having fun and fundraising for the Jewish Community Center.
An interactive pregame event will begin at 6:45 p.m., followed by the main event at 7:30 p.m. Game show host for the evening is St. Louis favorite Ben Nordstrom who has emceed and hosted several J Associates fundraising events.
Six teams (with five members each) will compete:
• The Rosenkatters: Rachel and Andy Katzman, Andrea and Steven Rosenblum, Renee Sigel Hearst
• The Fab Five: Emilie Brockman, Stephanie and Andy Brown, Kim Heligman, Jennifer Wittner
• The Wallis Collective: Vicki Wallis Bott, Aileen Wallis, Barry Wallis, Corey Wallis, Marc Wallis
• The Word Warriors: Debbie and Craig Kaminer, Manne Palan, Ricki and Ben Tischler
• The Little Creek Gang: Lisa and Jimmy Deutsch, Susie and Jeff Horowitz, Jonathan Deutsch
• The Mama and the Papas: Brian Oberman, Marc Oberman, Merle and Marty Oberman, Greg Siwak
J Associates raises funds for many of the more than 250 J programs and services, including kosher meals delivered to homebound seniors, Adult Day Services, Theatre Unlimited (an adult theater for those with disabilities) and scholarships for children to attend the J Early Childhood Center; J Day Camps; and Camp Sabra.
Fabulous Feud Live is co-chaired by Carol B. Blinder and Wendy Gellman with assistance from J Associates President Debbie Lefton and Vice President of Development Amy Bennett.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 15 and may be purchased at jccstl.com/fabulousfeud or by contacting Beth Box, J annual fund manager, at 314-442-3109 or bbox@jccstl.org. Tickets are $50 for Main Event Pass or $125 for both a pregame and main event pass. Sponsorship opportunities also remain. Contact Beth Box for details.