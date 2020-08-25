The Jewish Community Center is now accepting applications for the Club All Day, an extension of its before-and after-school program, which will offer space, supervision, safety and structure for an online school day for students in K-5th grade.
“We recognized that many families, for a variety of reasons, struggled with the demands of virtual learning and work last spring, and we developed this program because they need support,” said Lynn Wittels, President & CEO of the J.
Starting Aug. 24 (for a nine-week session) you may sign up for three, four or five days per week, mornings, afternoons or full days.
The J will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, including daily screenings of adult staff and students, mask requirements and enhanced sanitation procedures. Students will be appropriately distanced.
In addition to assistance connecting to online classes, the J will provide study breaks and other activities during the day. Literacy and reading tutoring will be available through a partnership with Oasis. Students may also opt to purchase (kosher) lunch.
Rates, more details and the link to the application can be found here. Due to distancing guidelines, space is quite limited, so interested families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.