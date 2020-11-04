The J’la, the St. Louis Jewish Community Center’s annual fundraising gala, will take place virtually this year, on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and feature actor Jason Alexander.
“To match the energy of an in-person event, we knew an A-list entertainer was a must,” said Lynn Wittels, president and CEO of the J.
Best known as George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” Alexander is an award-winning actor, singer, composer and director. He most recently toured the country and the world performing his one-man show, “As Long as You’re Asking, a Conversation with Jason Alexander,” which contains music, comedy and conversation.
“After talking with him, we expect a pretty special performance in support of our J,” Wittels said.
The fifth annual J’la, themed “There’s No Place Like Home,” was originally scheduled to be held at the J and expected to draw about 500 guests.
During the J’la, the J will honor longtime volunteer and former board member Alice Ludmer, whose involvement in the J dates to her childhood. She is an avid user of the center’s fitness services and chairs the Adult Services committee. Ludmer was a 2019 Jewish Light Unsung Hero.
Tickets to the J’la are on sale now for $36 or $180 and include a gift to the program of your choice plus a ticket to a Jewish Film Festival or Jewish Book Festival event. The event is being co-chaired by Bette and Ron Abeles and Jennifer and Craig Rosenthal. Tickets and more information available at give.jccstl.org/jla.
If you are unable to register online, contact Beth Box, annual fund manager, to purchase tickets or make a gift: bbox@jccstl.org or 314-442-3109.