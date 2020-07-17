The local chapters of Jewish Community Relations Council and National Council of Jewish Women are collaborating to offer notary services for absentee and mail-in ballots in advance of the August election.
The effort comes after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation in June that would allow people at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus — like those over the age of 65 or with serious health conditions — to vote absentee without a notarized statement. People who do not meet the above conditions but are still concerned about becoming sick because of the virus can request an absentee ballot but must still have it notarized.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary is July 22, and they must be received by the appropriate election authority by Aug. 4.
Notaries will be available to certify ballots at the following St. Louis County Library branches during operating hours: Headquarters (July 20, 24 and 27), Weber Road (July 21 and 28), Natural Bridge (July 23 and 25) and Lewis and Clark (July 23). Notaries public will be available July 25, 27, 28, and 29 at the following St. Louis City Library branches during operating hours: Barr, Baden, Carpenter, Central, Divall, Julia Davis and Walnut Park.
For more information about volunteering or becoming a notary public to volunteer, send an email to jcrcstl@jcrcstl.org.