Jeremy Schonfeld returning to St. Louis with selections from his Shoah-themed rock opera

Join celebrated composer and performer Jeremy Schonfeld for an intimate conversation and performance of selections from his concept-album-turned-multimedia rock opera “Iron & Coal” on March 22 at the Jewish Community Center’s Arts & Education Building.
Conceived as a conversation through time between a father who survived the Auschwitz extermination camp and his son coming to terms with his father’s recent death, “Iron & Coal” is Schonfeld’s tribute to his own father, longtime St. Louis physician Dr. Gustav Schonfeld. The concert starts at 1 p.m.
Reserve your place for this free event at HMLC.org/IronCoal.