The Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning
Free classes: From Sinai to Seinfeld: Jews and their Jokes; Jewish Medical Ethics; Passover is a State of Mind; Leviticus/Vayikra: A Call to Holiness.
Additional featured selections from national and international organizations:
LIMMUD goes virtual: https://www.limmudna.org/efestival
Sunday, March 29, 11 am – 4 pm Central
The first ever e-Festival features dozens of presenters. $36 for five one-hour sessions.
INSTITUTE FOR JEWISH SPIRITUALITY-Daily
Jewish tradition offers rich, accessible, and time-tested resources to cope with tense and challenging times. IJS, which has pioneered the development and teaching of Jewish mindfulness practices, is offering weekly Torah study, daily online meditation sit, courses, and more.
LIVE FROM ISRAEL: WEBINARS WITH TECHNION EXPERTS
https://ats.org/live-from-israel-webinars-with-technion-experts/
- Professor Noam Adir on "The Quest to Develop New Antimicrobial Drugs," Wednesday, April 1 at 11 am Central
- Professor Efraim Lev, "Looking to History for Solutions to Modern Pandemics," Thursday, April 23 at 11 am Central
Virtual Sh'ma: Listen! Speaker Series
"Church Politics in Jerusalem" — Dr. David Gurevich, Bar-Ilan University; Monday, March 30, 3 pm Central Standard Time. Zoom link: https://wustl.zoom.us/j/537761833. Gurevich is the former officer-in-charge for the City of Jerusalem on Christian Affairs.
In February 2018, the three heads of the Orthodox, Catholic, and Armenian churches of the Holy Land held a press conference in front of the locked doors of the most important Christian Holy Site in the world, The Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The church leaders accused the Israeli authorities of systematic persecution of their churches, creating media headlines all over the world. The crisis was resolved only after a personal intervention by the Israeli Prime Minister. What caused this event, and how can the State of Israel better manage its relationship with the Churches of Jerusalem? Dr. David Gurevich was personally involved in maintaining the diplomatic ties with the church leaders as the officer-in-charge for the City of Jerusalem on Christian affairs. This talk will provide insights into the burning issues in current Church-Israel relations, the Status Quo of the Christian Holy Sites in Jerusalem, and how internal Christian tensions feed into these dynamics. We will also discuss the recent January 2020 crisis when President Putin demanded the transfer of a church in Jerusalem to the Russian Federation in return for an early release of an Israeli young traveler from a Russian jail.
Co-sponsored by The Department of Jewish, Islamic, and Middle Eastern Studies and the Israel Institute.
St. Louis Jewish Community Local Learning Opportunities
NISHMAH: The St. Louis Jewish Women’s Project, www.Nishmah.org
“Jewish Women Get Stuff Done:” A Facebook Live series about Jewish women in history “who got stuff done,” with Nishmah Director, Larisa Klebe. Videos will be recorded live Monday-Friday in Nishmah's Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/419957568886186/) and will also be shared for later viewing.
BAIS ABRAHAM CONGREGATION, www.baisabe.com
Judaism 101 with Rabbi Garth Silberstein, Sundays at 10 a.m. CST
*Please contact Rabbi Garth if you are not already a part of the class
- Via this link - https://zoom.us/j/425047182
- Visit the website - https://zoom.us/join, and enter Meeting ID: 425 047 182
- Participate by phone - 312 626 6799, and enter Meeting ID: 425 047 182
Parshat HaShavua with Rabbi Garth Silberstein, Time: Thursdays, 11:30 AM
- Via this link - https://zoom.us/j/256194221
- Visit the website - https://zoom.us/join and enter Meeting ID: 256 194 221
- Participate by phone - 312 626 6799, and enter Meeting ID: 256 194 221
Virtual Text & Textile: Eat, Craft, Learn on Sunday, April 19, 4:00 PM
- Via this link - https://zoom.us/j/378562639
- Visit the website - https://zoom.us/join and enter Meeting ID: 378 562 639
- Participate by phone - 312 626 6799, and enter Meeting ID: 378 562 639
Torah Study for Women with Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Options to Join Zoom Meeting - Please contact Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, rpickerneiss@jcrcstl.org for more information.
CONGREGATION B’NAI AMOONA, www.bnaiamoona.com
A Thinking Person's Judaism, Facilitated by Rabbi Neal Rose, Sundays, 10:15-11:30 a.m. Visit https://www.bnaiamoona.com/streaming
Comparative Religions: An Exploration of Faiths with Rabbi Neal Rose, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Visit https://www.bnaiamoona.com/streaming
Yiddish Class with Rabbi Neal Rose, Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m. Visit https://www.bnaiamoona.com/streaming
For additional courses that require pre-registration or any questions, please contact Liessa Alperin at 314-324-0936 or liessa@bnaiamoona.com
NUSACH HARI B’NAI ZION, https://www.nhbz.org/
D’var Torah (Torah insight) on Passover with Rabbi Ze'ev Smason, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.; Sundays at 9 a.m. Call-in-number: 425-436-6367; access code: 509084#
To the Source with Rabbi Smason, Monday, 7:30 p.m.
- Via this link - https://zoom.us/j/875806725
- Participate by phone – 425-436-6367, access code: 509084 #
Pirkei Avos/Ethics of the Fathers with Rabbi Smason, Wednesday, 12:15 p.m.
- Via this link - https://zoom.us/j/214068419
- Participate by phone – 425-436-6367, access code: 509084 #
Weekly Torah portion with Rabbi Smason, Friday, 12:15-1 p.m.
- Via this link - : https://zoom.us/j/382191516
- Participate by phone – 425-436-6367, access code: 509084 #
ST. LOUIS KOLLEL, https://www.stlkollel.com/
Senior Kollel Class (for men) with Rabbi Gidon Nitsun, Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to noon. Call-in number: 425 436 6314; access code: 528842#
Advanced Gemara Learning (for men) with Rabbi Gidon Nitsun, Monday through Thursday, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Call-in number: 425 436 6314; access code: 528842#
Passover
BAIS ABRAHAM CONGREGATION, www.baisabe.com
Preparing Our Homes led by Rabbi Garth Silberstein, Sunday, March 29, 7 p.m.
- Via this link - https://zoom.us/j/795920856
- Visit the website - https://zoom.us/join, and enter Meeting ID: 795 920 856
- Participate by phone - 312 626 6799, and enter Meeting ID: 795 920 856
Preparing Our Seders: Sunday, April 1, 7 p.m.
- Via this link - https://zoom.us/j/674135094
- Visit the website - https://zoom.us/join, and enter Meeting ID: 674 135 094
- Participate by phone - 312 626 6799, and enter Meeting ID: 674 135 094
Preparing Ourselves, Sunday, April 5, 7 p.m.
- Via this link - https://zoom.us/j/103856240
- Visit the website - https://zoom.us/join, and enter Meeting ID: 103 856 240
- Participate by phone - 312 626 6799, and enter Meeting ID: 103 856 240