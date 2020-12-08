Jewish Federation of St. Louis plans virtual trip through Israel
With limitations on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jewish Federation of St. Louis has developed an alternative for people who might usually visit Israel on an organized trip: a virtual four-part series, “Exploring the Land, Crossroads of Our Faith.”
The series offers a glimpse at Israel through the lens of the three major monotheistic religions, according to a Federation news release.
Each 75-minute session starts at 11:30 a.m. Cost for all four sessions is $18. Find out more about each of the tours and register today at JFedSTL.org/events/crossroads/
The tour begins Dec. 13 with Jerusalem – A Center of Three Great Monotheistic Religions.
The session opens with an overlook of the city and will explore the Jewish connection via the foundation stone at the Temple Mount, the Western Wall, and Jewish Quarter.
It will also include a look at how the area became a center for Christianity and site of the trial, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus.
Attendees will virtually walk along the Via Dolorosa and Stations of the Cross and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. They will then explore the Islamic connection to city by learning about the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, and how religion’s relationship to the city has changed over time.
The tour will end at Mt. Zion, the site of the Room of the Last Supper and the Tomb of King David.
The second session, Mediterranean Coastline – Kings and Ports, is scheduled for Jan. 10.
Caesarea, a city and port built by Herod the Great 2,000 years ago, features well-preserved Roman ruins. Within Christianity, the city is known as the site of the meeting between Peter and Cornelius, the Roman Centurian, as Peter became the first non-Jewish person to convert to Christianity. In Jewish tradition, the Great Jewish Revolt against the Roman Empire broke out there. Continuing along the coastline, the tour will visit Haifa and Mt. Carmel, considered to be the area where Elijah the Prophet lived. Finally, participants will head into Akko, which remains a mixed city for Jewish, Christian, and Muslim residents.
The Peaks of Galilee is the focus of the third session Feb. 14.
The Galilee is home to an incredible amount of history. From Mt. Tabor, where Deborah, Biblical Judge and Prophet, sat and ruled the land, the tour will head to the ancient Roman city of Sepphoris (Tzippori), which became the de facto capital for the Jewish people after the destruction of the Temple. Nearby, Nazareth is the hometown for Jesus, and holds the Church of the Annunciation. Visitors will then travel to Cana, the church where, according to the Christian theology, Jesus turned water into wine.
The tour ends March 14 with Jaffa Tel Aviv – The Ethernal Port.
Visitors will explore Jaffa, the ancient port that has welcomed travelers for five millennia. As the gateway to the land of Israel, the ancient alleys are filled with stories. Tour participants will walk through the beautiful alleyways to see the House of Simon; the Tanner; and the picturesque port of Jaffa. Just a few meters away is the modern city of Tel Aviv and its first neighborhood, Neve Tzedek, established just over 100 years ago. Strolling along the famous Rothschild Boulevard, participants will follow the story of the first Hebrew city before ending the tour at Israel’s Independence Hall.
