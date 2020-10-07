Jewish Light announces 2020 Unsung Heroes

Six individuals and one very large group will be recognized as the 2020 Jewish Light Unsung Heroes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. This year’s 11th annual event will be streamed live on the Light’s Facebook page and on its website at stljewishlight.com free of charge, although registration is required at stljewishlight.com/unsung.
Unsung Heroes, which began in 2010, shines a light on individuals of any background or faith who generously volunteer to help the St. Louis Jewish community, and Jewish St. Louisans who volunteer not only within the local Jewish community but also the community at large.
This year’s heroes are:
- Allen Brockman
- Mark Dana
- Aleeza Granote
- Sheryl Kalman
- Steve Rosenblum
- Alan Spector
- Back to School! Store (a program of the National Council of Jewish Women-St. Louis)
Look for more information about the honorees in upcoming editions of the Light and profile stories about each Unsung Hero in a special section of the paper and online Nov. 19.
Unsung Heroes 2020 is generously sponsored by Alter Trading, Clean Uniform, Royal Banks and Mannen Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors as well as the Millstone Foundation, On the Run by Wallis Companies, Shirley Mosinger, Melvyn Lefkowitz and Delmar Gardens.
Event co-chairs are Sheri Sherman, Faith Berger, Galia Movitz and Janie Roodman Weiss.
For information about sponsorship opportunities, as well as making a tribute to any or all of the Unsung Heroes, current or past, contact Michelle Arbuckle at marbuckle@thejewishlight.com or call her at 314-743-3675.