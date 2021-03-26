The seven-week period between the holiday of Passover and the holiday of Shavout is known as Sefirat HaOmer, the Counting of the Omer. Traditionally, this is a time set aside for personal self-discovery and growth.
People often engage in the weekly study of middot (ethical character traits) including honor, silence, compassion, generosity, awe, simplicity and trust. This year during the Counting of the Omer, the Jewish Mindfulness Center of St. Louis invites you to participate in the fourth annual 50-Day Meditation and Middot Challenge, including new middot to help you grow and stretch spiritually.
Challenge yourself to meditate for at least 10 minutes every day and engage in at least one new practice a week to actualize these middot in your life. This year the period of the Omer begins on Monday, March 29 and culminates with Shavuot on Monday, May 17. Register at sestl.org/meditation-middot to receive a weekly email with teachings on each middah and an audio meditation to help you with your daily practice. For more information, email sjespersen@sestl.org.