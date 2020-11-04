Jewish War Veterans Post 644 is collecting new toys for the “Hanukkah Hugs” program, which gives gifts to needy children during the holidays. There are collection bins for Hanukkah Hugs donations inside the front entrance of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis’ Kaplan-Feldman Complex and in the Jewish Community Center’s Marilyn Fox Building in Chesterfield.
Donations of unwrapped, new toys are welcomed.
Several local Jewish organizations partner for the Hanukkah Hugs program, which is coordinated by Women’s Philanthropy, part of Jewish Federation of St. Louis, and Jewish Family Service.