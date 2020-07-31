Jewish War Veterans Post 644 has awarded Sophie Chervitz the 2020 Chuck Sandroff Scholarship. Chervitz is the daughter of Marc Chervitz and Vicki Redler Chervitz. The family attends Young Israel.
The $1,000 scholarship is given annually to an outstanding Jewish high school graduate entering college who is related to a Jewish veteran of any branch of the military. Applicants submit a short essay as well as information about their scholastic record, past volunteer efforts and a short narrative about how the related veteran influenced them.
Chervitz is entering Yeshiva University’s Stern College for Women in the fall.