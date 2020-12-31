Nine professionals have been chosen as honorees for the Annual JProStl Recognition Event, which will take place Thursday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. online. The theme of the program is “Seeing the Silver Lining.”
JProStl, an initiative of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, is the professional association for staff who work at 50 nonprofits affiliated with the St. Louis Jewish community.
Recipients this year are:
• Visionary: Rabbi Hershey Novack (Chabad on Campus)
• Career Achievement: Debbie Bram (Congregation Shaare Emeth) and Maxine Weil (Central Reform Congregation)
• Chesed/Kindness; Mark Morgan (MERS Goodwill)
• Dedication: Erin Wolfman May (Congregation Temple Israel)
• Emerging Leader: Alyssa Banford (Jewish Community Relations Council)
• Educator: Anita Kraus (Congregation B’nai Amoona)
• Mentor: Ashley Stockman (The Jewish Community Center)
• Pillar: Diana Matthis (Jewish Federation of St. Louis)
Bonnie Solomon has been chosen as the recipient of the JProStl Partnership award, recognizing a volunteer leader who exemplifies the lay-staff relationship through commitments to the Jewish community and St. Louis region, ethical leadership, Jewish values, and acts of kindness.
Recipients were chosen by a committee of JProStl leadership and former honorees representing colleagues from across the community.
Erin Schreiber of Maryville Hillel is JProStl President. Jessica Wax of Federation is JProStl Special Events Chair. 2021 Peer Awards co-chairs are Vickie Shuchart of B’nai Amoona and Rosalie Stein of Shaare Emeth. Partnership Awards co-chairs are Miriam Seidenfeld of Jewish Family Services and Rabbi Moshe Shulman of Young Israel Congregation.
The event is free of charge. To register and to donate to professional development in honor of the recipients, go to JFedSTL.org/recognition. For information on tributes, contact Marci Mayer Eisen at 314-442-3810 or MEisen@JFedSTL.org.