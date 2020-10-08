JProStl, the association dedicated to supporting professionals working at Jewish organizations throughout St. Louis, is now accepting nominations for the 16th Annual JProStl Peer Recognition Awards and the 6th Annual JProStl Partnership Award.
The theme for the event is “Seeing the Silver Lining.” Nominations can be submitted by any staff person at a Jewish organization, day school, or congregation.
The deadline for submission is Nov. 4 and awards will be presented at an online program on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m.
The JProStl peer awards honor those who exemplify professional excellence and dedication to their position, organization and the St. Louis Jewish community. Categories include Visionary, Emerging Leader, Career Achievement, Mentor, Pillar, Jewish Educator, Chesed/Kindness, and Dedication. The JProStl Partnership Award honors a lay leader who best represents the lay-staff partnership.
Nominations can be submitted online for both awards at FedSTL.org/Recognition.
For more information on the awards process and sponsorship opportunities, contact Marci Mayer Eisen at 314-442-3810 or MEisen@JFedSTL.org. Event registration will open in December.
JProStl, an initiative of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis is affiliated with the Millstone Institute and supported by Mont and Karen Levy, and the Lubin-Green Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.