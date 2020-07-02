JProStl will hold a three-part Summer ‘at Home’ Series of online events featuring three former Jewish professional leaders in St. Louis.
Rabbi Levi Landa, Rob Goldberg and Ronit Sherwin spent their early careers making meaningful connections and building community. Join them for a one hour conversation to learn, reflect and share their views about leader ship, community, Jewish wisdom and addressing these challenging times.
Each online event is open to the community and sponsored by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis’ Millstone Institute and JProStl. The events planned are:
• Monday, July 13, 7 to 8 p.m., Rabbi Levi Landa of Chabad on the Avenue in Toronto, Canada. The event will be moderated by Phil Frischer, president of United Hebrew Congregation. Register at https://bit.ly/JProStl-1. Landa served for 12 years as the Director of Programming for Chabad St. Louis.
• Monday, July 20, 7-8 p.m., Rob Goldberg, CEO of Jewish Federation of Buffalo, N.Y. The event will be moderated by Jackie Levey, CEO of WashU Hillel. Register at https://bit.ly/JProStl-2. Goldberg was the executive director of WashU Hillel (then St. Louis Hillel) from 1995 to 2000.
• Monday, July 27, 7-8 p.m., Ronit Sherwin, CEO of Jewish Federation of San Antonio. Larisa Klebe, director of Nishmah: The St. Louis Jewish Women’s Project, will moderate. Register at https://bit.ly/JProStl-3. Sherwin is the founding director of Nishmah.