Klezmer and Jewish music scholar gives concert, lecture

A special series of events focusing on the revival of Eastern European Jewish music is coming to St. Louis in March.
First, on Sunday, March 29, Hankus Netsky, founder and director of the Klezmer Conservatory Band and music director for Itzhak Perlman’s Jewish music projects, will perform with violinist and vocalist Eden MacAdam-Somer for a concert of klezmer dance tunes, Yiddish folk songs, Hassidic melodies, and songs from the Yiddish theater. This concert of lost and found Jewish Musical Treasures will take place at 3 p.m. at the .Zack Theater, 3224 Locust Street.
Netsky is the chair of New England Conservatory’s Contemporary Improvisation Department. His creative collaborations have included major projects featuring artists like Theodore Bikel, Robin Williams and Joel Grey.
The next day, Netsky will discuss “Ashkenaz Rising! The Contemporary Resurgence of Yiddish Musical Culture” during a noon lunch at the Kaplan Feldman Complex. The cost is $15 and includes a kosher lunch. Register at JFedSTL.org/Hankus-Netsky.
That night, Netsky will present a Hassidic niggun and music jam at 6:30 p.m., also at the Kaplan Feldman Complex. The cost is free, but registration is required at JFedSTL.org/Hankus-Netsky.