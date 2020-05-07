Kol Rinah is offering a series of “Zoom and Learn” sessions on Sundays in May, starting May 10. For Zoom links, email communitylearning@kolrinah.org or call 314-727-1747. The sessions planned are:
• May 10, 11:30 a.m.: Professor Julia Lieberman discusses “To Die As a Jew: Life and Death in 17th Century Jerusalem”
• May 17, 11:30 a.m.: Rabbi Pamela Barmash discusses “One Pathway in Jewish Spirituality: How a Group of Jews Reshaped Jewish Life (But You’ve Never Heard of Them)”
• May 24, 11:30 a.m.: Rabbi Micah Buck-Yael leads a Pre-Shavuot discussion on “What Does it Mean to Receive Torah?”
• May 31, 4 p.m.: Professor Marvin Marcus discusses “The Golden Age of Hazzanut (cantorial performance).”
For more information, contact Wendy at communitylearning@kolrinahstl.org