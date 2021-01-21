The Kranzberg Family Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, has awarded $71,000 in grants to 16 Jewish programs for children, teens and young adults in St. Louis.
The Foundation received requests totaling more than $187,000 this cycle.
Established through a commitment from Ken Kranzberg, the foundation "provides funds to benefit the Jewish community of St. Louis, specifically focused on the outreach to and engagement of future generations and creation of a vibrant, embracing, local Jewish community that will help retain and be attractive to young adults and families with young children."
The 2021 Kranzberg grant recipients are:
- BBYO – General Support, St. Louis Council
- Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County – St. Charles Jewish Family Network
- Chabad on Campus – Jewish Graduate Student Association / JGrads
- Epstein Hebrew Academy – General Support for High School Division
- Hillel at Maryville University – General Support
- Hillel at Washington University in St. Louis – Jew It Yourself
- Jewish Community Center – Nishmah’s Girls' and Young Women's Programming
- Jewish Community Relations Council – Student to Student General Support
- Jewish Federation of St. Louis – PJ Library
- Jewish Rock Radio – JKids Radio
- Jewish Student Union – General Support
- Next Dor STL – General Support
- Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School – Mirowitz MLK Event - Small Hands Big Difference
- Shevet Keshet - Friends of Israel Scouts – Spring Camp & Jerusalem Themed Outreach Program
- St Louis Kollel – Torah & Turf 2021
- UMSL Hillel – General Support
The Foundation has been active since 2008 and, since its inception, has given over $824,000 to organizations in the St. Louis Jewish community.
The Kranzberg Family Foundation is overseen by a board composed of members of the Kranzberg family as well as Jewish Federation representatives.
Applications are open to St. Louis areas 501c3 organizations and congregations that align with the foundation’s purpose.