The acclaimed international exhibit, Lawyers without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany under the Third Reich, here in St. Louis for the first time, has reopened to the public.
The showing in St. Louis is sponsored locally by Anti-Defamation League- Heartland, the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center of St. Louis, Jewish Federation of St. Louis, The Professional Society: Lawyers Division and the Law Library Association of St. Louis. It has been housed at the Law Library Association, a public law library located in the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis. The local sponsors join with the American Bar Association and the German Federal Bar to support the exhibit.
The exhibit has been closed to the public since March 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Law Library Association partially reopened on Monday. The exhibit is now accessible, by appointment only. In addition, the run of the exhibit has been extended until May 2021.
To make a reservation to see the exhibit, email gwechsler@llastl.org or call 314-499-1046 or 314-622-4470. Reservations may be made for small groups, up to four people at one time, for time slots on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those viewing the exhibit will be required to wear masks and follow health and safety protocols during the pandemic.
The exhibit consists of panels that tell the stories and describe the respective fates of dozens of attorneys and judges of Jewish descent who had their law licenses revoked under the Third Reich. In addition to the exhibit, there also is a related legal education program, taking place virtually on Aug. 18, titled “Lessons of the Holocaust and the Creation of the International Criminal Court.”
For more information on the event, see https://llastl.org/CLE-08-20. And for information about the exhibit, visit https://llastl.org/events-exhibits.