Andrew Goldfeder
Executive Director, Temple Emanuel
How long have you worked in the St. Louis Jewish community?
Since July 2009, when I began working at the St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center (now the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum).
Briefly, can you describe your job?
As executive director of Temple Emanuel, I first and foremost support Rabbi Elizabeth B. Hersh and the board of trustees to achieve organizationwide success. I oversee the day-to-day operations, including facilities and property management, human resources and volunteer management, administration, communications, technology and congregational relations.
Besides working from home, has the pandemic changed the way you do your job?
I am fortunate that I have been able to continue to work safely from my office at Temple Emanuel. Like most professions, the biggest change during the pandemic has been the shift to the virtual world. Instead of coordinating in-person events and services, I manage the livestream. Our team has gotten very creative as we continue to find ways to engage our community virtually.
I know you’re married to Nikki and have two children, daughter, Ilana, 5, and son, Ethan, 3. What have been some of your favorite memories and/or activities during this past year of the pandemic?
We’ve spent a lot of time outside exploring St. Louis parks and outdoor attractions such as Creve Coeur Lake, Forest Park and Lone Elk Park. We also enjoyed walking through the sunflower fields at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in north St. Louis County. Personally, I enjoyed returning to the game of tennis after a long hiatus.
Conversely, what activities do you hope to be able to do that you weren’t able to do because of the pandemic?
We look forward to traveling out of the state of Missouri to visit family and friends in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and maybe a family trip to a beach in Florida. A road trip on the open road is also on our list. Most importantly, we look forward to being able to be with family and friends again in person.
What’s the first St. Louis restaurant where you will eat once you feel safe to do so?
I look forward to a date night with Nikki at Lorenzo’s Trattoria located on the Hill – their risotto is marvelous. We last dined there on Valentine’s Day 2020.