Toby Elefant has been baking hamantaschen for more than 30 years, so she isn't going to let the COVID-19 pandemic and absence of Purim parties keep her from triangulating dough this year.
The University City resident who runs her business, Toby's Challa House & Bake Shop, out of her home enjoys making the three-sided pastries because they are for Purim, "a beautiful yontif [holiday]," she said.
"It's the day that all of Israel was saved from being annihilated. It's a very special time of simcha, happiness," said Elefant, a member of Agudas Israel of St. Louis, an Orthodox congregation.
Elefant uses a recipe she got from a friend she met during elementary school in Far Rockaway, N.Y.
"The ones I make are delicious and almost addictive," she said.
This year, she is offering a variety of flavors: chocolate-dipped with sprinkles; chocolate; raspberry; apple; lemon and prune.
Elefant also bakes challah. All of her baked goods are certified kosher and pareve.
Hamantaschen orders must be made by Sunday, Feb. 21 and can then be picked up from Elefant's U. City home. A pound costs $12. To order or for more information, call 314-281-6781 or email tchchalla@gmail.com