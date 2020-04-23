At 2 p.m. on April 26, Arts & Faith St. Louis and the St. Louis Storytelling Festival will co-host a virtual free storytelling event on the theme “Stories of Compassion.” The event will be available only on Zoom: https://muextension.zoom.us/j/519027333.

Four storytellers from different faith communities in the St. Louis area will present their “Stories of Compassion.” The presenters and their stories are:

• Rabbi James Stone Goodman of Central Reform Congregation: “How Many Does It Take?”

• David Greenhaw of Eden Seminary: “On Epidemics and Orphans”

• Bala Anantharama of the Hindu faith: “Global Well-Being”

• Mufti Asif Omar of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis: “Story of a Rider and An Old Man”

Arts & Faith St. Louis began in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 and continues to bring together the faith and arts communities by using the unique power of the arts to create shared experiences and inspire thoughtful discussion among diverse audiences. For more information about the annual concert or other programs of Arts & Faith St. Louis, contact Barbara Murray at bmurray@thesheldon.org or 314-553-9900.