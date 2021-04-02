Karen Aroesty, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, will be leaving the Jewish anti-bias, non-governmental agency on May 31 “to pursue other challenges in the arena of social and community justice,” she explained. Aroesty, a member of Kol Rinah, has been with the ADL for two decades.
“After 20-plus years it’s time to do something different,” said Aroesty, who added that she will be staying in St. Louis. “Funny I should say something different but something the same because I cannot physically leave what I call the justice and equity space. I’m hoping to continue in that way.”
She added that her work at the ADL will “forever shape how I define whatever my next steps.”
While Aroesty isn’t sure exactly what she will do next, she said she’s interested in working in the early childhood arena and is pursuing traditional 9-to-5 and non-traditional work options, including “creating something new and different which I just can’t share about yet.”
“I do think children from birth to age 8 need attention when it comes to the delivery of anti-bias and anti-racism learning,” she said.
As for her replacement at the ADL, Aroesty said her job will be posted and if her successor is not found in a timely way, an interim director would likely be appointed.