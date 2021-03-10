In an effort to make the St. Louis Jewish community’s 2021 Passover Seder more meaningful and connected, MaTovu St. Louis is offering Passover Seder kits to go along with their virtual Seder on April 1st.
All proceeds for these virtual Seder kits will support MaTovu St. Louis’ justice-oriented spiritual and educational programs throughout the year. Kits are available in a limited number, and will be available for purchase starting now.
All virtual Seder kits include:
- A custom modular MaTovu seder plate that breaks into individual coasters
- A bottle of wine to honor our redemption and commit to the ongoing work that still needs to be don
- Tea lights to welcome in the chag
- Orange, pinecone, and acorns—additions to the Seder Plate signifying the injustice of mass incarceration, t’shuvah to Indigenous peoples, and gender inclusivity
- A custom MaTovu Haggadah so you can follow along during the Seder
- Information from ActionSTL to help you support pressing campaigns for justice in St. Louis
These kits will be available for contactless pickup at MaTovu St. Louis (4200 Blaine Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110) on March 25th and 26th.
Purchase yours today here.
MaTovu St. Louis’ virtual Passover Seder will take place on Thursday, April 1st.
MaTovu hosts a variety of spiritual, cultural, and social programming — including Shabbat services, concerts, readings, neighborhood meetings, simchas, youth programming, adult Jewish education courses, and more.
They also seek to connect Jews with other diverse communities in our region by providing an inclusive gathering place for both Jewish and non-Jewish programming.
For more information, please visit matovustl.org or email hello@matovustl.org.