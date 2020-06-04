The Mirowitz Center at Covenant Place will hold a free Zoom discussion at 2 p.m. June 24 with Dr. David Carr on “Driving Ms. Daisy – When Is It Time to Take an Uber?!”

Carr is the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Professor of Geriatric Medicine in the Department of Medicine and Neurology at Washington University.

This Zoom lecture will look at myths about older drivers — who are statistically the safest age group behind the wheel. It will also discuss the medically impaired driver who may be a concern regardless of age. Carr will cover some of the new technology in cars that can reduce crash risk and also the coming era of driverless cars.

To register, contact Judithe Oliver at 314-432-1610 x1710 or email joliver@covenantplacestl.org.

Visit www.mirowitzcenter.org or the center’s Facebook page for program updates and links to content relevant content for older adults that is accessible online.