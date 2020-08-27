The weeks culminating with the High Holidays, Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), are a time for reflection, introspection, and repentance for Jewish people. However, the concepts of repentance and redemption are common across many faith traditions.
In the spirit of the season, the Mirowitz Center and the Interfaith Partnership of Greater St. Louis present an interfaith discussion, “Multi-faith Perspectives on Repentance and Redemption” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 via Zoom. Learn more about the meaning of repentance and redemption and how these concepts are understood and applied in various religious traditions. Discover what these concepts mean for living more deeply, regardless of an individual’s religious background.
The panel will include Rabbi Scott Shafrin of Kol Rinah; Valerie Karras (Christian/Greek Orthodox), St. James of Jerusalem School of Theology and Jack Sisk (Hindu), founder and director of the Living Insights Center. Rev. Jim Poinsett, an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and the executive director of the Interfaith Partnership of Greater St. Louis, will moderate.
IPSTL represents 34 religious communities and provides platforms for diverse religious voices to be heard and promotes interfaith cooperation through understanding, engagement, and advocacy.Register online at https://schedulesplus.com/covplace/kiosk/dspschedules.do (login first), by calling 314-733-9813 or emailing skemppainen@mirowitzcenter.org. Registrants may participate in any Mirowitz Center programs via Zoom or telephone call.