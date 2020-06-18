The Mirowitz Center at Covenant Place will hold several online learning events featuring guest speakers on a variety of topics in June and July:
• Tuesday, June 30: “When is it Time to Ask for the Keys?”
One of the most difficult issues senior adults and their children wrestle with is when is it time to give up the keys, explore new transportation options, or make simple modifications to ensure safe driving habits. Learn from experts in the field how to approach this life milestone at the Mirowitz Center Zoom online program. At 2 p.m. Susan Kallash-Bailey from ITNGateway will discuss how to begin the driving safety conversation, ensuring siblings are on the same page, how to overcome objections, how to maintain your loved one’s independence, alternative transportation options and resources for driving assessments.
• Wednesday, July 1: “Different Perspectives on the Anti-BDS Bill”
At 1 p.m. the Mirowitz Center welcomes Karen Aroesty, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League. Aroesty will present an informative and interactive, free ZOOM presentation about the different perspectives on the Anti-BDS Bill recently approved by the Missouri Legislature.
• Wednesday, July 8: “Hail Hail to U City High”
At 10 a.m. local author Alan Spector will discuss his books “Hail Hail to U City High: A Boomer High School Class – Then, Now and Next” and “University City Schools: our First Hundred Years.” This free Zoom presentation, brought to you by the Mirowitz Center, will invite reminiscences about University City High School over the years and discuss what made this school and its students so memorable.
• Wednesday, July 15: “The Changing Political Landscape”
At 10 a.m. the Mirowitz Center presents a free Zoom presentation featuring David Winton, the founder and president of Winton Policy Group, a Missouri-based lobbying and government relations firm. Winton has represented the Jewish Federation of St. Louis in a lobbying and consulting capacity sine 1994. He will discuss today’s changing political landscape.
• Thursday, July 23: “Reflections and Insights of a Police Chaplain”
At 10 a.m. the Mirowitz Center presents Mark L. Shook, rabbi emeritus of Temple Israel and the coordinating chaplain of the St. Louis County Police Chaplaincy. Shook will share his insights working with St. Louis County police officers and responding to the recent protests and civil unrest in this free Zoom presentation.
• Wednesday, July 29: “Medicare 101 – Let’s Get Started”
At 10 a.m. the Mirowitz Center and the St. Louis NORC (Naturally Occurring Retirement Community), along with Wilma Schmitz of CLAIM State Health Insurance Assistance Program, will present a free Zoom presentation explaining the basics of Medicare A, B, C and D and clarifying Medicare timelines including when and how to enroll. Participants will learn Medicare terminologies such as Copays, Coinsurance, Deductibles, Enrollment Periods, Penalties, Medigap and Supplemental Plans. CLAIM is a free, unbiased and confidential nonprofit agency.
To register for the discussions, call 314-733-9813 or email skemppainen@mirowitzcenter.org. Registrants will be sent information to join via Zoom video or by phone. Need help using Zoom? Contact Judithe Oliver at 314-733-9813 or email joliver@covenantplacestl.org. Zoom presentations can be viewed on a desktop or laptop computer, iPad or smart phone. Visit www.mirowitzcenter.org or the Mirowitz Center Facebook page for program updates.