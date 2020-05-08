Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School welcomes the community to raise a glass and support the school during its “Gala in the Cloud” virtual fundraising event at 8:30 p.m. on May 14.
“Our ‘Gala in the Cloud’ will be unlike any other gala, but our supporters will recognize it as uniquely Mirowitz,” event co-chair Marilyn Levison said in a statement. “As always, videos and student speakers will remind us why we care so much about this school and the meaningful childhood it provides.”
Though attendance at “Gala in the Cloud” is free, supporters may choose from multiple opportunities to help the school reach its fundraising goals. Virtual tickets are available for a suggested contribution of $150; sponsorship is available beginning at $1,800; and tributes can be purchased for $50 each.
“The event also will recognize teachers whose resilience, skill and devotion have raised the bar on remote teaching,” said Cheryl Maayan, head of school at Mirowitz “And we’ll have an opportunity to support a crucial Fund the Need that will help us weather this historic time.”
The Staenberg Family Foundation has offered to match any new or increased gift to the gala's Fund the Need auction. “Especially in times like these, we must ensure that St. Louis sustains its only community day school,” said Michael Staenberg. “We are counting on this school to educate tomorrow’s leaders and philanthropists, and to attract business leaders to St. Louis. Mirowitz must remain a viable option for St. Louis families.”
The event also will honor teachers and staff who are celebrating milestone anniversaries at Mirowitz including 5-year-employees Gary Lerner and Gaby Tullman, 10-year-employee Suzanne Burack; 15-year employee Becky Lerner and 20-year employee Rick Schmidt.
While many St. Louis schools were on spring break in March, Mirowitz transitioned to remote learning with one day’s notice. Faculty members had learned only a few days earlier how to use technology for lessons and story times through Zoom, and also how to post videos of lessons for students to use on their own schedule. More than 100 families Zoom together at 8:30 each morning for services led by Rabbi Scott Slarskey. These services are available for the community to enjoy through the school’s Facebook page Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and Friday at 3 p.m.
“Even remotely, my sons have enjoyed beautiful moments of community and quality learning with their teachers and classmates,” said event co-chair Carly Sparks. “They know that their teachers are here for them always, and I know they are thinking creatively about how to ensure that my boys continue to grow both as learners and as thoughtful human beings.”
To learn more about “Gala in the Cloud,” to become a sponsor, purchase a “ticket” or tribute, or to make a Fund the Need gift, visit www.mirowitz.org/gala. For more information, contact Margo Newman at mnewman@mirowitz.org or 314-200-5620.