The St. Luke’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be at the Jewish Community Center near Creve Coeur on Friday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This service provides 3-D screening mammograms for women age 40 and older.
St. Luke’s is adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols. Appointments are arranged to accommodate appropriate distancing and ensure there is no patient crossover. All appointments must be scheduled; walk-ins will not be accommodated.
The fee for the screening will be billed to you or your insurance. St. Luke’s will submit claims for you to participating insurance companies and Medicare. Women who are uninsured or underinsured may be eligible for free mammograms. No physician order is required. Schedule your appointment by calling 314-305-6267. For more information, visit jccstl.org or contact Debbi Braunstein at 314-442-3266.