The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis (NCJWSTL) announce their 2021 Leadership Class series taking place virtually beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Designed to empower women to make an even greater impact in the world, this eight-session program provides each participant with the opportunity to:
• Develop her personal leadership skills for career and community impact
• Realize her personal potential by identifying skills and priorities
• Better understand NCJW structure, opportunities, and regional impact
• Build lasting connections with a multi-generational network of like-minded women
“This program cultivates up-and-coming leaders to amplify NCJW’s work on behalf of women, children, and families. And the benefits spread outward to their families, congregations, and the broader community,” said Nancy Litz, NCJWSTL Vice President, Leadership. “An impressive line-up of community leaders will present skill-building content on female leadership styles, communications skills, cultural intelligence, civic engagement, and more. This year’s Zoom format makes the series more accessible for those with busy careers, young families and other schedule challenges.”
This opportunity is available to all women, membership with NCJW is not required. The class is ideal for any woman who wants to make a difference in today’s complex and challenging world. Sessions will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6:45- 8:30 p.m. For a complete schedule of dates and topics, please visit: https://bit.ly/Flyerncjwstl.
The Leadership Class commitment includes a completed application available at https://bit.ly/ncjwLeadershipClass along with one letter of reference to be submitted to NCJWSTL.
Applications are due no later than Wednesday, Jan. 6 with notification of acceptance by Jan. 13. Once accepted, there is a participation fee of $54 – scholarships are available.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/ncjwLeadershipClass or contact Marci Ranger, Director of Community Service, at mranger@ncwjstl.org or 314-993-5181.