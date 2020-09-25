National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis will recognize Sen. Claire McCaskill with the organization’s top honor, the Hannah G. Solomon Founder’s Award, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at NCJWSTL’s virtual Celebrating Women Event.
First given in 1983, the award’s namesake started NCJW nationally more than 125 years ago. Recipients have included a wide variety of people: government officials, NCJW members and non-members, educators and community leaders, both men and women. Recipients have included former Gov. Christopher Bond, former Lt. Gov. Harriett Woods, Judge Susan Block, the honorable Frankie Freeman, Vivian Zwick, Maxine Clark, Rev. Traci Blackmon and Rabbi Andrea Goldstein.
Those selected for the honor:
• Exemplify the NCJW mission of improving the quality of life for women, children and families.
• Expand and promote the status of women in vital areas of community life.
• Work to ensure and advance individual and civil rights.
• Provide leadership that has motivated others to fight for progress and enlightenment in our community.
McCaskill, the only woman ever elected to the Senate from Missouri, served two terms. Prior to serving as a senator, she was a prosecutor and state auditor. When she left the Senate earlier this year, McCaskill was the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee.
“Claire serves as a role model for standing for women’s rights, empowerment, and making a difference, which exemplifies the work of Hannah G. Solomon,” said Gail Eisenkramer, NCJWSTL president.
Originally scheduled in April, this reimagined virtual event will include guest speakers, entertainment and feature an engaging conversation with McCaskill.
For registration information, visit www.ncjwstl.org.