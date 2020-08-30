National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis will hold a virtual program on "Why Is This Holiday Season Different from Any Other?" from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 via Zoom.
The evening will include recipe sharing and lots of laughs as participants remember their best and most embarrassing holiday moments before 2020’s High Holiday season.
Farilyn Hale, who has been baking Mandel bread for more than 20 years, will share her favorite chocolate chip homemade Mandel bread and recipe. She will discuss how she got into baking and cooking by spending time with her grandmother. Hale, a NCJWSTL Past President, used to teach classes at the Kitchen Conservatory in Clayton.
Rabbi Andrea Goldstein will be speaking about the high holidays, what meaning we can take from this time, and how gatherings will look much different this year. Goldstein has been at Congregation Shaare Emeth since 1998. She received her undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University and was ordained in 1998 at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati.
Mandel bread will be available for pickup prior to the event at the NCJWSTL office.
RSVP by visiting https://bit.ly/39yDB6c. For more information, contact Lauren Conroy at 314-993-5181 or lconroy@ncjwstl.org.