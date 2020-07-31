LaunchCode announced that National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis was a recipient of a 2020 Moonshot Award during a socially distanced morning celebration July 10 at Drive-In St. Louis. Launched in 2019 in honor of LaunchCode founder and St. Louis entrepreneur Jim McKelvey, the Moonshot Awards honor individuals and organizations trying audacious things to move the St. Louis region forward.
As a finalist in the Commitment category, NCJW-STL’s Healing Hearts Bank was nominated and won for “flat-out working hard, without compromise, and not backing down in the face of tough odds.”
The Jewish organization credits the Healing Hearts Bank chairs and committee, partner agencies, and its executive team, board of directors and staff.
The Healing Hearts Bank is a micro-lending program for women and families that works in conjunction with more than 18 partner agencies to provide access to small loans to help build credit, support business opportunities and provide needs for families.
NCJW-STL was chosen to receive a Moonshot Award from a pool of 340 organizations and individuals across the St. Louis region.
To learn more about LaunchCode’s Moonshot Awards and see a full list of winners, visit launchcode.org/moonshot. To learn more about the Healing Hearts Bank, go to ncjwstl.org/what-we-do/healing-hearts-bank.