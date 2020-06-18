Given the impact of COVID-19, the New Jewish Theatre is rescheduling its 2020-2021 season to begin in 2021. For those who previously held tickets, NJT is asking patrons to consider the following:
Subscribers: For subscribers who had tickets for “We Are the Levinsons” or “Putting It Together,” NJT will credit those tickets for the first two shows of its 2021 season. This also means that season ticket holders will only need to purchase a three-show subscription to complete their 2021 subscription.
Single Ticket Holders: For single ticket holders for “We Are the Levinsons” or “Putting It Together,” NJT will credit those tickets for the first two shows of its 2021 season.
Those unable to use their tickets: NJT asks patrons to consider donating their tickets back to the theater.
“By donating your tickets, you are providing vital support for theater that inspires and enriches our community,” said Edward Cofffield, artistic director of NJT.
Tto donate tickets and receive a donation receipt, contact NJT at boxoffice@jccstl.org. Patrons can also email boxoffice@jccstl.org to receive a refund.