NEWSMAKERS: February 10, 2021

Abby Eisen has joined Evntiv, an event agency in St. Louis, as a senior project manager. She previously worked at Sixth & I in Washington, D.C., and more recently developed events while based in San Diego for the Leichtag Foundation, Moishe House and the San Diego Botanic Garden. Eisen has a master’s degree in social work from Washington University and a bachelor’s in social work from Indiana University, where she was the choreographer for the Singing Hoosiers Show Choir.
Dance the Vote (DTV) has been selected to receive one of four Arts and Culture Accessibility Cooperative 2020 IDEA Awards for its commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. Founded by theater artist and social activist Joan Lipkin (and co-produced by Ashley L. Tate), DTV is a nonpartisan organization that promotes voter advocacy and registration through performance, video, graphics, and other arts-related channels and civic engagement.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has chosen Karen Aroesty, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, to serve as chair of the St. Louis County Human Relations Commission, replacing recently retired Robert A. Cohn, editor-in-chief emeritus of the St. Louis Jewish Light. The commission, during a virtual meeting Jan. 8, celebrated Cohn’s longtime association with the agency as a designated staff person, member and chair since its creation in 1964. The commission enforces the county’s ban on discrimination in public accommodations and housing. Aroesty attends Kol Rinah; Cohn is a member and past president of Shaare Emeth.
Susan E. Block has been selected as a member of the board of directors of the Missouri Foundation for Health. In announcing Block’s new position, the Foundation stated: “The board of directors plays an instrumental role in the foundation’s work. The group’s overarching obligation is to ensure that MFH’s resources are deployed in ways that benefit and achieve the foundation’s mission – to eliminate the underlying causes of health inequities, transform systems, and enable individuals and communities to thrive.” Block, a lawyer, is a member of Central Reform Congregation.
Art by C. Lari owner Cindy Larimore has been named a resident artist at the Soulard Art Gallery. Larimore creates abstract artwork starting with plexiglass and glass as a canvas. She then utilizes reverse painting, which involves applying layers of paint to the back of a transparent material so the artwork can be viewed through the unpainted front side. The technique starts with the details completed first and then the background is layered, creating a finished piece of art that is viewed through the glass. Email her at cglarimore@gmail.com.
Cyndee Levy has been named director of health and safety at Camp Ben Frankel. Levy worked for 12 years as a neonatal intensive care nurse and neonatal clinical nurse specialist at the University of Chicago Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where she focused on staff nurse support and education and family education. She 12 years of camp nurse experience at Camp Ben Frankel as well as at the former Solomon Schechter Day School in St. Louis. She served as the director of the Center for Jewish Learning from 2007-2020. Levy attends Traditional Congregation.
The J Associates are changing things up this year with Fabulous Feud Live – J Associates Edition, taking place March 6. For tickets and more information, go to jccstl.com/event/fabulous-feud-live-j-associates-edition. The virtual community fundraiser teams include:
The Little Creek Club: Jimmy Deutsch, Jeff Horowitz, Lisa Deutsch, Susie Horowitz, Jonathan Deutsch
The Rosenkatters: Andy Katzman, Rachel Katzman, Renee Sigel Hearst, Andrea Rosenblum, Steven Rosenblum
The Mama and the Papas: Greg Siwak, Brian Oberman, Merle Oberman Marty Oberman, Marc Oberman
The Wallis Collective: Barry Wallis, Vicki Bott Wallis, Aileen Wallis, Marc Wallis, Corey Wallis,
The Fab Five: Emilie Brockman, Kim Heligman, Andy Brown, Stephanie Brown, Jennifer Wittner
The Word Warriors: Ben Tischler, Debbie Kaminer, Ricki Tischler, Manne Palan, Craig Kaminer.
Newsmakers is a compilation of local Jews’ newsworthy professional and academic accomplishments. Submit your news to news@thejewishlight.com. Call 314-743-3669 for more information. Published the first edition of each month.