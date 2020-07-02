Nishmah plans to keep St. Louis Jewish women connected and engaged this summer while continuing the practice of social distancing. The organization is offering a series of four “Mini Salons” led by inspiring facilitators including former Nishmah Director Sara Winkelman, local psychotherapist and social worker Carly Sparks and more.
As the pandemic continues to impact our lives, they will cover a range of thought-provoking topics regarding our “new normal” such as how to help our seniors, dealing with loneliness, parenting during a pandemic and the positive aspects of social distancing. In an effort to respond in real-time to our rapidly changing world, not all topics will be set at once. The programs will take place from 7:30 to 8:10 p.m. on July 8, July 22, and Aug. 12.
Nishmah is also offering a number of programs in partnership with other community organizations, including a domestic violence panel with the National Council of Jewish Women, and a special program for women in their 20s and 30s with YPD. Dates and more information will follow.
Visit nishmah.org or Nishmah’s Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/nishmah/) for the most up to date program information, and registration.