Nishmah, a local Jewish women’s organization, will again hold its pre-Passover event on Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m.
Join to create a “virtual protective tent in the wilderness and fill it with our voices, joy and light,” the organization, which is affiliated with the St. Louis Jewish Community Center, explains on its event page.
Jewish storyteller, poet and educator Jennifer Rudick Zunikoff will deliver a performance highlighting inspiring women in the Passover story.
The event will also feature music from Lucy Greenbaum, music and youth engagement director at Congregation Shaare Emeth, and surprise special guests.
The event is co-chaired by Rabbi Rachel Bearman, Amy Bornstein and Rabbi Lori Levine.
Participants of all genders and faiths are welcome to learn more and register at nishmah.org. A $36 suggested donation is requested. An event link is provided two to three days before the event.
If you have questions, contact Larisa Klebe, director of Nishmah, at 314-442-3111 or lklebe@jccstl.org.