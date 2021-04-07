There are few sure things in Cardinals baseball, but one thing you can count on this season: Kohn’s kosher food stand will be operating at its usual Busch Stadium location, behind section 147.
That will start with the team’s home opener April 8, at 4:15 p.m.
“We’re just having one stand because attendance at games will be less,” said Lenny Kohn, owner of Kohn’s Kosher Meat & Deli. “But we’ll have all the standard stuff,” meaning kosher stadium dogs, killer pastrami sandwiches and knishes, among other yummy fare.
Kohn said in addition to not having a second stand, another change, because of the pandemic, will be credit cards only for purchases.
“It’s exciting to be going back,” said Kohn. “It was sad last year with no baseball.”
Kohn said he also will continue to operate a kosher stand in front of his deli near Creve Coeur Wednesdays through Sundays, though the store is closed Saturdays for Shabbat and closes at 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Sundays. There, visitors can enjoy food similar to what Kohn’s serves at the ballpark.